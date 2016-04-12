Rich pedigree for 1816 Coronet cent: Market Analysis

A rare terminal die state, where the reverse die was heavily deteriorated, of the Newcomb 1 1816 Coronet cent in well-worn condition sold for $940 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 30 auction.

A rare terminal die state, where the reverse die was heavily deteriorated, of the Newcomb 1 1816 Coronet cent in well-worn condition sold for $940 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 30 auction.

On March 30 as part of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Expo, Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered Part II of the Twin Leaf Collection of Middle and Late Date Large Cents. The collection was assembled over two decades by a devoted collector and while the finest examples were sold in July 2015, the recent offering showcased duplicates, although, as the catalog noted, “It was a challenge to pick the best coin [for the 2015 auction] since quality was always a guiding light in the assemblage of this collection.” As such, the 2016 offering was noteworthy in its own right.

The Coin:

1816 Coronet cent, Newcomb 1 Terminal State, Very Good Details, Bent

The Price:

$940

The Story:

Few series have been studied as deeply as the large cents, which were struck between 1793 and 1857. Collectors put together sets by die variety, and specialize further within the varieties by die states, formed as the dies wore and broke down.

COIN VALUES: What is your 1816 Coronet cent worth?

No large cents dated 1815 were struck though some cents of another date were struck late in that year, and in 1816 the cent was the sole denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

1816 saw a new Coronet Head design that was similar to the Classic Head design used on cents dated between 1808 and 1814.

In the March 30 auction, an 1816 Coronet cent (a design sometimes called the Matron Head) of the Newcomb 1 variety graded Very Good Details, Bent, by Professional Coin Grading Service brought $940.

It is special because the reverse is described as the terminal die state of the variety in William C. Noyes’s book United States Large Cents 1816-1839. Evidence of the deterioration of the reverse die is clear at the rim by the word UNITED. The cent also has a rich pedigree that includes the Dan Holmes Collection.

Connect with Coin World:

Get our free report: How to Invest in Rare Coins