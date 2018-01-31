Rich color on 1810 Capped Draped Bust gold $5 unusual

This 1810 Capped Draped Bust gold $5 half eagle of the Large Date, Large 5 obverse variety listed as Bass-Dannreuther 4 and graded EF-45 is from the type collection of Heritage cataloger Dr. Jon Amato.

Among the many collections presented at Heritage’s various auctions held Jan. 3 to 8 in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention in Tampa were selections from the estate of Heritage cataloger Dr. Jon Amato, who passed away last year. Amato’s type set was especially strong in its presentation of handsome type coins in collector grades, and the more than 40 coins offered from his collection provided evidence of the careful connoisseurship of this researcher, whose contributions to the hobby will be long-remembered.

Here’s one of three highlights from the Amato type set:

The Lot:

1810 Capped Draped Bust gold $5 half eagle, PCGS Extremely Fine 45

The Price:

$5,520

The Story:

Amato’s gold holdings were especially strong in coins from the first decades of the Philadelphia Mint, including the most expensive coin in the Amato consignment, a 1796 Capped Bust, No Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle graded Extremely Fine 45 by Professional Coin Grading Service that brought $96,000.

Longtime authenticator explains how counterfeiters up their game in their efforts to rip off the marketplace. Also inside this issue, we provide a solution to examining those tiny dimes in your collection.

More affordable was an 1810 Capped Draped Bust gold $5 half eagle of the Large Date, Large 5 obverse variety listed as Bass-Dannreuther 4 in the series reference and graded EF-45 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

The coin was particularly handsome, with a rich color that is so often stripped from early gold coins. Heritage wrote, “Vibrant reddish-gold color distinguishes this attractive coin. The surfaces show only minimal abrasions and light high point wear. Substantial mint luster remains beneath the toning.” It sold for $5,520.

