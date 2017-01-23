Matthew Rhett Jeppson stepped down as principal deputy director of the United States Mint on Jan. 20.

While Donald J. Trump was preparing to take the oath of office as president of the United States Jan. 20, Rhett Jeppson was resigning as principal deputy director of the United States Mint.

Jeppson submitted his letter of resignation effective at noon ET, stepping down from the position to which he was named on Jan. 12, 2015. Jeppson was in a management position with the Small Business Administration previous to his employment at the Mint.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said the bureau’s chief administrative officer, David Motl, has been named acting principal deputy director.

Jeppson was President Obama’s nominee to become the 39th director of the U.S. Mint, but the nomination never came to a vote of the full Senate. Jeppson’s nomination to a five-year presidentially appointed term was placed on the Senate Executive Calendar May 19, 2016, the same day the nomination was reported out of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs by its Republican chairman, Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama.

The U.S. Mint has been without a presidentailly appointed director since Edmund C. Moy left the position in January 2011.

It is customary that, when a new president is elected, presidential appointees from the previous administration submit their resignations. The incoming president may accept or reject any resignation.

Since Jeppson’s nomination was never approved by the full Senate, he never carried the full title of Mint director.

There has been no indication from the Trump administration as to who the 45th president of the United States might nominate as Mint director.