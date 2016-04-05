Rhett Jeppson nomination up for Senate committe vote
- Published: Apr 5, 2016, 11 AM
The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs will meet in executive session at 10 a.m. April 7 to vote on the nomination of Principal U.S. Mint Deputy Director Matthew Rhett Jeppson to be 39th director of the United States Mint.
Should Jeppson's presidential nomination be voted out of committee, the nomination will go before the full Senate for a vote to confirm Jeppson for a full five-year term.
During the executive session, the Senate Committee will also vote on the nominations of Jay Neal Lerner, of Illinois, to be inspector general, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; Amias Moore Gerety, of Connecticut, to be an assistant secretary of the Treasury; Lisa M. Fairfax, of Maryland, to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission; and Hester Maria Peirce, of Ohio, to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Senate Committee held a joint nomination hearing for Jeppson, Fairfax and Peirce on March 15.
Following the executive session, the Senate Committee will meet in open session in Room 538, Dirksen Senate Office Building, to conduct a hearing on “The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Semi-Annual Report to Congress.” The witness testifying will be Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
