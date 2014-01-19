Review process begins for Mint artist applicants

The obverse of the 2012 Star-Spangled Banner gold $5 commemorative half eagle was designed by Donna Weaver, who is a current member of the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program and a former U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver.

In total, 123 artists submitted applications by the Jan. 10 deadline, the first phase of a process leading to possible selection for the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program.

Heather Sabharwal, special adviser in the U.S. Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, said Jan. 14 that officials hope up to 20 people will be selected to help augment the work of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff in designing the nation’s coins and medals.

Sabharwal said the Call for Artists and the selection process are being conducted in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Arts.

As part of the review process, the NEA will convene a review panel to examine all applications and recommend artists to submit demonstration designs.

The U.S. Mint will compensate each NEA-chosen applicant $1,500 for his or her demonstration design of a current coin or medal program. The review panel will then make recommendations to the Mint for final selections.

Each of the applicants selected as an AIP artist will be awarded a contract for a one-year base period, with options to extend up to five additional years.

Contracted artists will be invited to submit designs for coins or medals in response to commissions from the Mint.

Artists will be paid a fee for each commission, as well as an additional $5,000 for each design ultimately selected for a coin or medal.

Sabharwal said the artists will no longer be differentiated as “Associate Designer” or “Master Designer” based on their years of participation as an AIP artist. Each AIP member will be referred to as an AIP “artist.” ¦