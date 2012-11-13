Review panels have busy November agendas

The two advisory panels congressionally empowered to review U.S. coin and medal designs will next be reviewing designs for the reverse of the Proof 2013 American Eagle platinum coin and the five 2014 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

The Commission of Fine Arts (www.cga.gov) was scheduled to meet first, Nov. 15, at its Washington, D.C., premises in Suite 312 of the National Building Museum at 401 F Street NW. The meeting is open to the public.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (www.ccac.gov) is scheduled to meet Nov. 27 at U.S. Mint headquarters, 801 Ninth St. NW in Washington, to pass judgment on the same proposed designs. The meeting is open to the public.

Both panels may also be asked to review at their November sessions proposed designs for the next Native American Code Talkers congressional gold medal, honoring the Lakota Standing Rock Sioux.

Any coin and medal design recommendations will be presented to the Treasury secretary for his final approval, or that of his designated representative.

For the common good

The Proof 2013 American Eagle platinum bullion coin is the fifth of six in a series whose designs are reflective of the ideals of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

The nine proposed platinum designs for the 2013 release bear details reflecting the theme “To Promote the General Welfare,” signifying working together for the common good.

The four previous design themes are: “To Form a More Perfect Union” (released in 2009); “To Establish Justice (2010); “To Insure Domestic Tranquility” (2011); and “To Provide for the Common Defence” (2012).

The theme for the 2014 reverse is “To Secure the Blessings of Liberty to Ourselves and our Posterity.”

The adopted reverse design for the 2013 coin will also feature an American Eagle privy mark from an original “coin punch” identified at the Philadelphia Mint, continuing a practice introduced with the 2009 coin.

The narratives from which the proposed reverse designs have been generated for consideration were prepared by John G. Roberts Jr., chief justice of the United States.

The obverse of the Proof American Eagle platinum coin retains John Mercanti’s Statue of Liberty portrait introduced on the Proof and bullion coins in 1997.

The reverse design is changed annually for the Proof version.

America the Beautiful

The CFA and CCAC will review 29 designs, as follows, for the five 2014 America the Beautiful quarter dollars:

? Tennessee — Great Smoky Mountains National Park, four designs.

? Virginia — Shenandoah National Park, five designs.

? Utah — Arches National Park, seven designs.

? Colorado — Great Sand Dunes



National Park, seven designs.

? Florida — Everglades National Park, six designs.

The final adopted designs will appear on the reverse of the copper-nickel clad and silver versions of the 2014 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, including the Uncirculated and bullion versions of the 5-ounce .999 fine silver coins.

The 2014 issues represent the fifth year in the legislated 12-year series scheduled to produce 56 individual quarter dollars with reverses bearing designs recognizing national parks and historic sites in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories — Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands and Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

Gold medal

A number of congressional gold medals recognizing the contributions of Native American code talkers in World War I and World War II are authorized under provisions of the Code Talkers Recognition Act of 2008, Public Law 110-420 (Oct. 15, 2008).

“Code talkers” refers to American Indians who served during World War I and II who used their native tribal languages for tactical military operations. The code talkers relayed sensitive information via radio using their native tongues, which enemy forces found impossible to translate.

Each gold medal authorized under the act will bear designs that represent the tribal unit being honored.

Gold medals will be struck to represent the tribes with code talkers who served, while silver duplicate medals will be awarded to individual code talkers or their next of kin.

Bronze duplicates will be struck and sold to the public by the U.S. Mint, which will also strike the gold and silver versions, all at the Philadelphia Mint.

The secretary of the Treasury is required to identify each tribe that had a member serve as a American Indian code talker, with the exception of the Navajo Nation.

In 2001, the Congress and President Bush honored Navajo Code Talkers with congressional gold medals.

The name of each American Indian tribe and code talker identified will be included on a list that may be updated, according to the 2008 act.

The Smithsonian Institution is required to maintain the gold and silver medals from tribes that elect to send them to the museum, and maintain the list of names, and is encouraged to create a standing exhibit for American Indian code talkers or veterans. ¦