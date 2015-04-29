Reverse Proof Truman dollar only available in set

The 8-cent Truman stamp to be included in the Coin and Chronicles Set was issued May 8, 1973. It is listed as Scott 1499 in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

The 1-troy-ounce, .999 fine silver, 1-5/16ths inches Truman medal to be included in the set will replicate the bronze presidential medal originally issued by the Mint.

Shown is a Proof 2015-S Harry S. Truman Presidential dollar. The Philadelphia Mint will strike a Reverse Proof 2015-P Truman dollar for inclusion in a Truman Coin and Chronicles Set.

The 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set — Harry S. Truman to be released [...see update] by the U.S. Mint will include a Reverse Proof 2015-P Truman Presidential dollar that will be available only in the set.

The set will be restricted to a release of 17,000 units, with household ordering limits of five sets.

Individual 2015 Coin and Chronicles sets representing Presidents Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson are all scheduled for release [later this year] by the U.S. Mint.

The Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson sets are also sscheduled to contain a Reverse Proof 2015-P Presidential dollar, silver medal and stamp specific to each president. Product limits are 17,000 for the Eisenhower and Johnson sets, with the limit for the Kennedy set established at 25,000.

The exact medals and stamps to be included in the Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson sets have not yet been announced.

Specific release dates for [most of the sets] are not yet announced. The retail price for each set is $57.95, as announced April 29 in the Federal Register. The price is subject to change since the sets are all planned to include a 1 troy ounce, .999 fine silver presidential medal.

The U.S. Mint provided the following specifications for the Truman set.

??One 2015 Harry S. Truman Presidential $1 Reverse Proof Coin (P Mint mark) – this coin is only available in this set.

??One 1-5/16” silver Harry S. Truman Presidential .999 silver medal (produced in Philadelphia – no Mint mark).

??One 1973 U.S. 8-cent Harry S. Truman postage stamp.

The Truman coin, silver medal and stamp are displayed in a rich deep red folder covered in a soft-touch material with a textured appearance.

The Reverse Proof dollar will exhibit finishes on elements opposite their placement on a standard modern Proof U.S. coin. A standard Proof coin exhibits frosted devices against mirrored fields, while a Reverse Proof exhibits mirrored devices against frosted fields.

The Truman medal in the set is a silver reproduction of the bronze presidential medal originally issued by the U.S. Mint.

The obverse of the silver medal will bear a bust of President Harry S. Truman, with the inscription PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, HARRY S. TRUMAN. The reverse will depict a view of the south portico of the White House, after reconstruction, showing the balcony, with the Presidential Seal and the inscription INAUGURATED APRIL 12 1945. JANUARY 20 1949.

The obverse of the medal was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Ray Sinnock, while the reverse was designed and sculpted by Assistant Mint Engraver Gilroy Roberts. Roberts succeeded Sinnock as chief engraver in 1948.

The 8-cent Truman stamp is listed as Scott 1499 in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers. It was issued May 8, 1973.

