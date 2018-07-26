Notice the difference in the finish between from the 2018 San Francisco Reverse Proof Silver set, top, and regular 2018-S Silver Proof set below.

Each of the 10 coins in the 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set that went on sale July 23 will bear a finish featuring mirrored devices against frosted fields. The set celebrates 50 years of Proof set production at the facility.

First-day sales July 23 by the United States Mint for the San Francisco Mint 2018 Silver Reverse Proof set reached 106,108 sets, more than half the maximum number available.

The numismatic product has a maximum release of 200,000 sets, with a household limit of 10 sets. As of July 26, the total reached 135,256. Each of the 10-coin sets sells for $54.95.

Each set contains a copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent, copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin, manganese-brass clad Native American dollar, and a Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and five America the Beautiful quarter dollars, each struck in 90 percent silver.

The quarter dollars bear reverse designs of scenes in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin, Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota, Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rhode Island.

Unlike the standard Silver Proof set, which exhibits frosted devices against mirror-polished fields, the 10 coins in the Reverse Proof set exhibit mirror-polished devices against frosted fields.

The set celebrates the 50th anniversary of Proof coin production at the San Francisco Mint. All of the coins in the set bear the production facility’s S Mint mark.