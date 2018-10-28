A lens of coins from the the 2018-S Reverse Proof Silver set are at top. Below are the dame denominated coins in a standard Silver Proof sets.

Fewer than 1,000 sets are left until the U.S. Mint reaches the maximum limit of 200,000 2018-S San Francisco Mint 50th Anniversary Reverse Proof Silver Sets.

Orders received by the U.S. Mint are almost sufficient to exhaust the maximum product limit for the 10-coin 2018-S San Francisco Silver Reverse Proof set.

The Mint’s Oct. 21 sales report indicates a total of 199,115 sets are recorded sold, of the maximum product limit of 200,000 sets.

Sales started July 23, at $54.95 per set, and no household ordering limits were imposed.

The product is in “Currently Unavailable” status.

“We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. Provide your email using the ‘REMIND ME’ button and we will let you know when we are taking orders again,” says the Mint website page listing the product.

The product first went into currently unavailable status Sept. 1. “Since that time, as customer orders were cancelled, those units have been made available for sale,” said Mint spokesman Michael White. Sales were intermittently started and stopped several times as sets became available and were sold.

Coins in a regular Proof set have frosted raised devices against mirrored fields. Reverse Proof coins exhibit mirrored devices against frosted fields.

The set celebrates the 50th anniversary of the San Francisco Mint first producing Proof coins. The sets contains a Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, five America the Beautiful quarter dollars (Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Voyageurs National Park, Cumberland Island National Seashore, and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge), a Kennedy half dollar, and a Native American dollar whose reverse features Olympic athlete Jim Thorpe.

