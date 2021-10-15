Reverse Proof set of American Innovation dollars sales to start Nov. 8

The unique Chesapeake Bay Tunnel is the focus of the reverse of the American Innovation dollar for Virginia.

The four-coin Reverse Proof 2021 American Innovation $1 Coin set is limited to a release of 50,000 total sets. Shown is the New Hampshire coin.

Sales are expected to open by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Nov. 8 for the limited-edition four-coin Reverse Proof 2021 American Innovation $1 Coin set.

The product release is restricted to 50,000 sets with a household order limit of five sets, each priced at $28.

The four coins bear reverse designs celebrating innovation in the states of New Hampshire, North Carolina, New York and Virginia.

The Reverse Proof finish on the coins is the opposite of the standard Proof finish. On a standard Proof coin, laser-frosted, raised devices contrast with highly polished, mirrored fields. On the Reverse Proof, select raised elements are mirror finished, against laser-frosted fields.

All four 2021 American Innovation dollars are produced at the San Francisco Mint and bear the production facility’s S Mint mark.

The reverse of the New Hampshire dollar, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Christina Hess and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer, depicts Ralph Baer’s brown box game “Handball” on the right side of the coin. The left side of the coin features NEW HAMPSHIRE and PLAYER 1 on an incuse background. IN HOME VIDEO GAME SYSTEM and RALPH BAER encircles the border of the coin in a text font meant to pay homage to Ralph Baer’s Odyssey game.

The reverse of the Virginia dollar, designed by AIP artist Matt Swaim and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw, depicts a view of the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel as a cross section cutaway, illustrating the ingenuity involved in constructing the tunnel.

The design on the reverse of the New York dollar was rendered by AIP Artist Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. The design pays tribute to the Erie Canal, depicting a packet boat being pulled from a city in the East toward the country areas to the West.

Sanders designed the North Carolina dollar reverse, which was sculpted by Mint chief engraver Joseph F. Menna. The design acknowledges the first public institution of higher learning in the United States. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill opened its doors in 1795 and was the only public institution to confer degrees in the 18th century. The design features a stack of three textbooks with FIRST PUBLIC UNIVERSITY on the spine of the middle book. A lamp of knowledge is perched atop the books, and olive branches curve around the edge of the design.

The common obverse depicts the Statue of Liberty and also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. The gear detail is adapted from the reverse of the introductory 2018 American Innovation dollar.

The common obverse design with privy mark for the series starting in 2019 was created by AIP artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by Hemphill.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter