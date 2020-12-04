Reverse Proof Maryland dollar sales start Dec. 30

The Reverse Proof 2020-S American Innovation, Maryland dollar is limited to a 50,000-coin release, sold five coins per household.

U.S. Mint sales will open Dec. 30 at noon Eastern Time for the Reverse Proof 2020-S American Innovation, Maryland dollar.

The coin is the third American Innovation Reverse Proof dollar dated 2020; the fourth, representing South Carolina, is due out Feb. 1.

The product is limited to a maximum release of 50,000 coins at $11.50 each. The household order limit is five coins.

The reverse of the coin, designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph P. Menna, depicts the Hubble Space Telescope orbiting the earth surrounded by a field of stars.

According to the U.S. Mint’s narrative, “The Hubble Space Telescope was the first major optical telescope to be used in space. First conceived in the 1940s, it was initially called the Large Space Telescope.

“In 1977, Congress approved its funding and NASA chose Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, to be the lead in scientific instrument design and ground control for the space observatory.

“In 1983, the Space Telescope Science Institute was established at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University.

“The Large Space Telescope was later renamed in honor of American astronomer Edwin P. Hubble and launched on April 24, 1990.”

