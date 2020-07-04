Reverse Proof dollar sales start on July 21 with no household limit

July 21 is the release date for the Reverse Proof 2020-S American Innovation dollar for Connecticut.

The United States Mint is set to offer for sale beginning at noon Eastern Time July 21 the Reverse Proof 2020-S American Innovation dollar representing Connecticut.

The issue will be restricted to a maximum mintage of 75,000 coins at $11.50 each, with no household order limits.

The reverse design is by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program outside artist Richard A. Masters and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Master’s reverse design depicts the Gerber Variable Scale being used to increase a geometric shape by 200 percent, a shape that resembles the state of Connecticut.

According to the U.S. Mint’s narrative, “While in college, H. Joseph Gerber invented the Gerber Variable Scale, often called the most revolutionary engineering tool since the slide rule. The scale uses a triangular calibrated spring as a computing element to eliminate all scaling and conversions between numerics and graphics. It assists in replotting curves and in interpolating contour lines from observed data. It can also be used to convert between proportional scales, for instance when enlarging or reducing an engineering drawing. By the 1950s, the variable scale was one of the most widely used tools for engineers and architects all over the world.”

The reverse design is paired with the common obverse for the series. The obverse features a rendering of the Statue of Liberty by AIP artist Justin Kunz sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. In the bottom left field of the obverse is a machinery gear privy mark adapted from a design element on the reverse of the introductory 2018-S American Innovation dollar.

The Reverse Proof 2020-S American Innovation, Connecticut, dollar is struck in a manganese-brass clad composition at the San Francisco Mint.

