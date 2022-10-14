Reverse Proof American Innovation dollar set launches Nov. 14

The 2022-S American Innovation Reverse Proof Dollar set is limited to a release of 50,000 sets. It goes on sale starting Nov. 14.

The limited-edition, four-coin 2022 American Innovation Reverse Proof Dollar set is scheduled for public sales by the U.S. Mint starting at noon Eastern Time Nov. 14.

The set is limited to a release of 50,000 sets with no household-order restriction. Mint customers may now place orders through the bureau’s subscription option online from the Mint’s catalog page https://catalog.usmint.gov. Scroll to the bottom of the page and access the link for subscriptions.

The online terminology for the option to place advance orders for annual sets was changed from Subscription to Enrollment and is now back to Subscription.

Pricing for the 2022 Reverse Proof American Innovation Dollar set is not yet posted by the Mint. The 2021 set was offered at $28 per set and sold out of its maximum authorization.

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The coins for the set are struck at the San Francisco Mint and will exhibit the S Mint mark, incuse on the edge of each coin. Also appearing incuse on the edge are the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM and 13 five-pointed stars.

The reverse designs reflect achievements in the states of Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Kentucky.

The reverse designs are paired with the common obverse for the series depicting the Statue of Liberty.

The obverse was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Justin Kunz. Kunz’s design was sculpted for die production by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

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