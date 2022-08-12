Reverse Proof American Eagle palladium coin on sale Sept. 8

The Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin is limited to a release of 7,500 coins struck at the West Point Mint.

Release of the Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle, High Relief palladium $25 coin on Sept. 8 by the United States Mint is restricted to a maximum of 7,500 coins.

Pricing for the palladium coin will be announced by the U.S. Mint closer to the release date.

The household-order limit is 10 coins.

The coin’s mandated obverse design is based on sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head obverse design used on the dime from 1916 through 1945. Weinman’s distinctive designer’s initials are found in the intertwined letters AW appearing in the obverse field below and to the right of Liberty’s portrait. The W Mint mark of the West Point Mint, where the coins are struck, is positioned in the field below the motto IN GOD / WE TRUST.

The mandated reverse design is from Weinman’s 1906 design created for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects gold medal first awarded in 1907.

Unlike a standard Proof finish, which has laser-frosted devices paired with Proof-polished fields, the Reverse Proof finish has mirrored devices on laser-frosted fields.

Each reeded edge coin measures 34.03 millimeters and contains 1 ounce of .9995 fine palladium.

The finish of the American Eagle palladium coin cycles annually, from Uncirculated finishes, to Proof, to a Reverse Proof surface.

The American Eagle palladium $25 coin was introduced in 2017 as a bullion version. In 2018, the Mint issued the coin as a standard Proof 2018-W palladium $25 coin. In 2019, the Reverse Proof finish was used for the 2019-W palladium coin. For the 2020-W coin, an Uncirculated Matte Finish was used. For 2021, the Mint issued both a bullion palladium coin and a standard Proof 2021-W coin.

