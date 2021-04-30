Reverse Proof 2021-S American Innovation dollar coins to be in sets only

The four 2021 American Innovation dollars issued this fall with a standard Proof finish and Reverse Proof finish will be in separate four-coin sets. Illustrated is the standard Proof finish dollar representing Virginia.

The United States Mint has scrapped the release of individual Reverse Proof 2021-S American Innovation dollar coins in favor of a four-coin Reverse Proof dollar set.

The Reverse Proof coins, to be struck at the San Francisco Mint, will bear the facility’s S Mint mark and reverse designs reflecting innovations in New Hampshire, Virginia, New York and North Carolina.

The reverse designs will be paired with the common privy-marked obverse for the series, illustrating the Statue of Liberty.

The privy mark appearing on the obverse illustrates a machine gear adapted from the reverse design for the introductory 2018 American Innovation dollar

The Reverse Proof finish is the exact opposite of a standard Proof.

A standard Proof coin bears laser-frosted devices against polished, mirrorlike fields. On the Reverse Proof coins, mirrored devices contrast against frosted fields.

The Reverse Proof dollar set is scheduled for issue by the U.S. Mint sometime this fall. A specific date is not yet announced.

Around the same time, the U.S. Mint plans to release a four-coin American Innovation dollar set with all four coins struck at San Francisco in the standard Proof finish.

Mint officials have not yet announced pricing for either four-coin set, nor any potential mintage limits or household order restrictions.

