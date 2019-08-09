Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium coin on sale Sept. 5

The Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle $15 palladium $25 coin goes on sale Sept. 5 from the U.S. Mint.

The 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin to be issued Sept. 5 by the U.S. Mint will bear a Reverse Proof finish.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White told Coin World Aug. 9 that the product is being limited to a release of 30,000 coins. That’s double the number of coins issued in 2018 with the standard Proof finish.

The 2019-W palladium coin will have a household order limit of one coin during the first 24 hours of sales, after which the restriction will be lifted.

Pricing for the 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium coin will be released closer to the release date since pricing is tied to the spot price of the metal plus a premium, and is subject to change.

In 2018, the U.S. Mint struck a Proof 2018-W American Eagle palladium coin. Limited to a maximum of 15,000 coins and household ordering limit of one, the 2018-W coin was offered at $1,387.50 per coin and sold out within minutes of being placed on sale Sept. 6, 2018.

The 2018 and 2019 coins bear the same designs. The $25 palladium coin’s obverse is adapted from Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head that debuted originally on the dime from 1916 to 1945. The reverse bears Weinman’s 1906 eagle design created for the American Institute of Architect’s gold medal, first awarded in 1907.

A Reverse Proof finish is opposite that of a standard Proof coin. For the standard Proof, the raised devices are laser-frosted against Proof polished, mirrorlike fields. On the Reverse Proof, the fields are frosted, while select raised elements exhibit mirrorlike surfaces.

