The Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show in California was relatively quiet on the bourse floor, but multiple coin auctions held before and during the show provided a bit of heat along with fresh material.

Some dealers at the show were concerned about its close calendar proximity to the Florida United Numismatists show that took place in Orlando Jan. 10 to 13. The quick turnaround with just two weeks between FUN and Long Beach meant that dealers had less time to process their NEWPS — new purchases — and to receive submissions back from grading services, to offer on the bourse.

Inside Coin World: Hobo nickels endure as a form of folk art: Hobo nickels, leper colonies tokens and a religious objection to Continental Currency are among the subjects of features exclusive to the March issue.

Bonhams saw a 1931-D Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service lead its Jan. 28 Coins and Medals auction in Los Angeles, realizing $109,200. Most of the Denver Mint production was melted. Today perhaps 150 are known, of which this is among the finest with PCGS grading just 16 in MS-65, and only seven others finer.

The top U.S. coin lot at Ira and Larry Goldberg’s Jan. 27 to 30 pre-Long Beach auctions was a gorgeous 1895 Morgan dollar graded Proof 67 by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. The Proof-only issue is well-known to collectors, and although it has a mintage comparable with other Proof dollars of the era, the absence of circulation strike Philadelphia Mint 1895 Morgan dollars puts the 880 Proof 1895 Morgan dollars always in demand; the issue has the nickname “King of the Morgans.” The description observed, “Wonderful rainbow toning on both sides that comes from many years of careful storage and appears on a coin that has been placed in just the right environment.”

The dollar was offered as part of a beautifully matched six-piece 1895 Proof set where the coins were offered individually and then offered as a single lot for the sum of the bids of the six individual coins plus 5 percent. No bidder emerged for the six-coin set, so the dollar sold on its own for $138,000.

The top lot of Heritage’s $11 million plus Jan. 29 to Feb. 3 Long Beach Signature Auction was a huge 174.04-ounce Harris, Marchand & Co. gold ingot recovered from the SS Central America. The ingot measures 65 by 177 by 25 millimeters and its 1857 value is stamped on its face: $3,386.06. At Heritage’s Premier Session in Long Beach it sold for $528,000.

Next up on the show calendar is the always-popular Whitman Baltimore Spring Expo, Feb. 28 to March 3, in Halls F and G of the Baltimore Convention Center followed by American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Pittsburgh, March 28 to 30.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter