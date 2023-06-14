Researchers release expo medals reference book

The standard hardcover edition of “So-Called Dollars Volume 1, United States Expositions,” is limited to a production of 1,000 copies.

So-called dollar medal researchers and authors Jeff Shevlin and William D. Hyder have published their latest reference on the numismatic specialty in So-Called Dollars Volume 1: United States Expositions.

The 270-page, 8.5-inch by 11-inch, full-color reference catalogs and illustrates so-called dollar medals issued in conjunction with almost 70 expositions staged in the United States, from the 1853 New York Crystal Palace event through the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

The tome incorporates detailed information never published before on so-called dollar medals, according to the authors.

The recently printed Volume I is the first of two volumes intended to span the entire field of so-called dollar medals. Volume II, according to Shevlin, is under development and anticipated to be published in a few years.

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The current reference is being made available in two, limited-edition versions.

Limited to 1,000 copies, the standard hardcover edition is offered at $59.95 per copy. A signed and numbered collector’s leather-bound edition with a commemorative medal encased in the cover from the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, limited to 100 copies, is available for $149.95. Shipping is $4.50 per book.

To order, visit Shevlin’s web site at www.So-CalledDollar.com. The book is also available by contacting him at SoCalledGuy@hotmail.com or (916) 955-2569.

The mailing address is 4005 Manzanita Ave., Suite 6-50, Carmichael, CA 95608.

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