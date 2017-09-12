Researcher seeks info on INCO private patterns

Burdette is also seeking to research examples of INCO test pieces that are engraved with special markings.

This INCO test piece bears a slightly different rendering of Dr. Paul D. Merica on the obverse.

Burdette is looking for examples of the “bullseye” test piece from among the INCO research.

Researcher Dr. Paul D. Merica is depicted on the obverse of this INCO test piece that features on the reverse the laboratory that struck the pieces.

This is one of three varieties of experimental alloy pieces made by the International Nickel Company as a replacement for silver.

Roger W. Burdette is conducting extensive numismatic research on private patterns produced by International Nickel Company circa 1964 and 1965 as the U.S. Mint analyzed possible compositional alternatives for U.S. coinages.

As part of his research, Burdette seeks the assistance of any collectors who might own or know the whereabouts of any INCO pieces similar to those illustrated with this article.

These pieces include metal discs approximately the diameter and thickness of a U.S. quarter dollar and bearing engraved numbers and letters similar to the “18% nickel silver” piece illustrated.

Burdette indicated that he can make arrangements to travel to examine significant collections. Collectors with interesting INCO items can reach Burdette via email at accurateeye@aol.com.

Among the pieces produced by INCO are those bearing the date 1964 on the obverse and TEST PIECE on the reverse; pieces featuring Dr. Paul D. Merica on the obverse and the laboratory where they were struck on the reverse.