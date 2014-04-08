Reno Coin Club celebrates 30th at National Coin Week Celebration

With the theme, “Celebrating Civic Service,” Nevada State Museum in Carson City and the Reno Coin Club will join coin collectors from across the United States for the 91st annual National Coin Week, April 20 to 26. Nevada’s observance is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 25 and 26, at the museum, the site of the original U.S. Mint in Carson City.

Placed in service Feb. 11, 1870, Historic Coin Press No. 1 still operates for special occasions on site and will mint medallions from 10 to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on both days. Two Nevada Sesquicentennial medallion designs were minted on the coin press since October 2013 and two more are planned prior to the Nevada Day celebration of the state’s 150th birthday on Oct. 31.

More details will appear in the April 28 issue of Coin World. Also visit the Nevada State Museum website at http://museums.nevadaculture.org/.