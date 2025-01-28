Renewed bill for gold medal joins legislation seeking more honor for Rosies

Bronze medal duplicates the congressional gold medal presented April 10, 2024, to collectively recognize efforts of women who earned the moniker “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II.

The first two pieces of 2025 legislation seeking numismatic products to be struck and issued by the United States Mint were both introduced separately Jan. 15 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The first bill, H.R. 429, proposed by Rep. John Garamendi, D-California, seeks a three-coin commemorative coin program for calendar year 2028 to recognize the women who contributed to the Home Front during World War II.

The women, collectively referred to as Rosie the Riveter or just Rosies, were previously recognized in 2019 with a congressional gold medal for their contributions to the war effort.

H.R. 429 seeks authorization for the U.S. Mint to strike and issue in Proof and Uncirculated finishes combined up to 50,000 $5 coins of not less than .900 fine gold; up to 400,000 silver dollars of not less than .900 fine silver; and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

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The coin legislation allows for pre-issue discounts for bulk sales. Surcharges of $35 per gold coin, $10 per silver dollar and $5 per clad half dollar would be included in the retail price for each respective issue.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint’s recouping all of its production, distribution and related costs, would be forwarded “to the Rosie the Riveter Trust to support the National Park Service in maintaining and repairing the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park [located on the San Francisco Bay in Richmond, California], and for educational and commemorative programs.”

A congressional gold medal was presented April 10, 2024, in Emancipation Hall of the Capitol Visitor Center to the Rosies to recognize the World War II efforts of women who toiled between 1942 and 1945 as manufacturing workers. They provided the aircraft, vehicles, weaponry, munitions and other critical components to help win the war.

The gold medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 116-195, signed Dec. 3, 2020, by then-President Donald Trump. The gold medal proposal was originally introduced March 14, 2019, as H.R.1773 by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California.

Gold medal

H.R. 452, introduced by Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minnesota, seeks “to award three congressional medals to the members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team, in recognition of their extraordinary achievement at the 1980 Winter Olympics where, as “amateur collegiate players, they defeated the dominant Soviet hockey team in the historic ‘Miracle on Ice,’ revitalizing American morale at the height of the Cold War, inspiring generations and transforming the sport of hockey in the United States.

Stauber’s legislative measure is a re-introduction of legislation he first presented to the House on Oct.8, 2024, as H.R. 9950.

Stauber’s bill introduced in the 119th Congress seeks three separate gold medals, all bearing the same obverse and reverse designs, which would be replicated on bronze duplicate medals by the U.S. Mint for sale to the public.

According to H.R. 452, “Team USA, comprised of collegiate players, defeated the defending Olympic champion, the Soviet Union 4-3 on Feb. 22, 1980,” in the first game of the medal round of the 1980 Winter Olympics men’s hockey tournament. Stauber explains that hockey victory “revitalized American morale at the height of the Cold War, inspiring generations and transforming the sport of hockey in the United States.” Team USA moved on to defeat Finland in the final game to take the gold medal.

The legislation provides for:

* One gold medal to be given to the Lake Placid Olympic Center in Lake Placid, N.Y., where it would be displayed as appropriate and made available for research.

* One gold medal to be given to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minnesota, where it would be displayed as appropriate and made available for research.

* One gold medal to be given to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where it would be displayed as appropriate and made available for research.

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