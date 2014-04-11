Remembering Ken Townsend

Ohio collectors are mourning the loss of coin dealer Kenneth G. Townsend. Townsend, a familiar, smiling presence at Ohio and regional coin shows for more than 40 years, died March 8 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton at age 81.

Collectors remember him as a warm, honest and knowledgeable numismatist who collected coins as well as sold them. Members of several Ohio coin clubs have donated money to pay for a memorial advertisement.

Townsend began collecting as a boy, earning the Boy Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge in the 1940s.

He was a 50-year member of the American Numismatic Association who started business as a dealer in 1967.

Townsend, accompanied by his wife, Helen Jane, when she wasn’t busy raising the couple’s five children, set up at numerous local and regional coin shows, including those conducted by the Central States Numismatic Society, Kentucky State Numismatic Association, Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists and Blue Ridge Numismatic Association shows.

He was buried at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek, Ohio, on March 13. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Heart Association in his memory.