Remembering Bill Gibbs’ Legacy

Retired Coin World Managing Editor William Tilden “Bill” Gibbs, who dedicated his entire 47-year professional journalism career to the numismatic publication, passed away June 9 at age 72, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio.

Mr. Gibbs left his personal imprint on each of the numismatic publications issued by Amos Media and the firm’s predecessor iterations, including the weekly print newspaper, several topical magazines, the once-annual Coin World Guide to U.S. Coins, Prices, and Value Trends, all eight editions of the Coin World Almanac, among others.

Amos Media Chairman Rick Amos, said of Mr. Gibbs: “He joined Coin World in 1976, fresh out of Bowling Green State University with a journalism degree and a lifelong love of coins. He’d been a Coin World subscriber as a teenager and dreamed of working here. He did, for nearly 50 years — eventually serving as managing editor until his retirement in December 2023.

“In that time, Bill touched almost everything this magazine produced. He was its chief copy editor, its institutional memory, its editorial conscience. He set a standard that shaped how we do our work, and he did it all with a quiet steadiness and genuine love for the craft.

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“For those of us who worked alongside him, he was more than a colleague. He was the kind of person who made this place feel like it stood for something.”

Coin World’s Human Resources Department noted that during his nearly five-decade long tenure, Mr. Gibbs worked first in Coin World Collector’s Clearinghouse, with stints as assistant news editor, staff writer, senior staff writer, news editor, assistant supervisor, and managing editor before retirement on Dec. 12, 2023.

The numismatic community recognized him for his contributions, with the Numismatic Literary Guild citing him numerous times for written works as well as in his editing capacity. The NLG recognized Gibbs with its highest award for numismatic excellence for contributions to the hobby, the Clement F. Bailey Award, simply referred to as “The Clemy.”

Retired Coin World Editor Beth Deisher, for whom Gibbs worked for many years of his tenure, wrote the 2015 Coin World article announcing Mr. Gibbs as the recipient of The Clemy. From her remarks before presenting the award to Mr. Gibbs, she wrote:

“A native of Castalia, Ohio, he began collecting coins at the age of 10 after his father gave him a leather pouch containing two worn large cents and some German coins he had acquired while serving in the U.S. Army in Germany after World War II.

“In his search for coins and information about coins, our recipient discovered Coin World and became a subscriber in 1969.

“Coin World’s Collector’s Clearinghouse column quickly became his favorite weekly reading and launched his life-long interest in error coins and varieties. ...

“His interest and knowledge of errors and varieties helped him to land a job with Coin World in October of 1976, where his first assignment was to assist then Clearinghouse Editor Tom DeLorey in identifying and attributing coins submitted by readers.

“His responsibilities included writing to readers to identify the coins they had submitted. At that point in time, Clearinghouse received more than 100 letters per week, often containing more than one coin.

“Readers sought not only identification of their coins, but also an explanation of how the error or variety had been created.

“Under DeLorey’s tutelage he became an expert and was offered the Clearinghouse editorship when DeLorey joined ANACS in Colorado Springs. He chose instead to become a reporter ... .

“During his years with Coin World, Bill has written thousands of stories, copy-edited many more thousands of stories, and written thousands upon thousands of headlines and photo captions. He has also authored dozens of books and copy-edited dozens more. Although his volume of work is staggering, the most important aspect to know about and appreciate is Bill’s reverence for and insistence upon accuracy.

“Prior to 1985, Coin World had never had a written stylebook. His knowledge and reputation as a stickler for style led to his appointment as project coordinator for Coin World’s first written stylebook, which was compiled in 1986. Bill has continued to serve as coordinator for subsequent editions.”

Original research

“During his years with Coin World, Bill has published original research including that proving Winged Liberty is the correct name for Adolph Weinman’s dime design produced from 1916 through 1945,” Deisher continued.

“He also proved conclusively the existence of bronze-clad steel 1974 Lincoln cent experimental strikes, despite the U.S. Mint’s denial.

“He has reported on some of the hobby’s most high-profile stories such as recovery of stolen rarities coins from the Willis H. DuPont Collection and the science behind Robert Evans’ ‘curation’ of the gold salvaged from the S.S. Central America by the Columbus-America Discovery Group.

“He has covered first-strike ceremonies at every U.S. Mint facility, reported on printing techniques and changes at both Bureau of Engraving and Printing facilities, and covered hearings conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. He has also traveled throughout the United States and foreign countries reporting on coin shows and numismatic events.

“Two of his personal collections are unequaled. His collection of Admiral George Dewey medals, badges, and store cards is believed to be the most comprehensive and finest known.

“His personal collection of Coin World medals and tokens serves as the publication’s reference collection and is the only known complete collection ever publicly exhibited.

“Bill holds another record: He is the longest continuously serving member of the Coin World staff.”

Family legacy

Mr. Gibbs was the oldest of three sons of William D. and Mary (Grantham) Gibbs of Castalia, Ohio.

He is survived, in Ohio, by his nieces, Alison (Scott) Tomlison of Chillicothe, Adrienne Gibbs of Huron, and Stephanie (Keith) Killingsworth of Castalia, as well as nephews, Anthony (Jessica) Gibbs of Sandusky and Brian (Heather Lenhart) Gibbs of Castalia. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Theresa Gibbs, of Bellevue; his former wife, Joyce Gibbs, of Dayton; and a brother, Bruce Gibbs, of Castalia. His cat, Lacey, will miss him most.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest brother, David Gibbs.

At Bill’s request, cremation and a private family service will take place.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Numismatic Literary Guild (https://nlgonline.org/, NLG, Box 314, Plainview, NY 11803); Back to the Wild, an animal rehabilitation facility in Castalia (4504 Bardshar Rd., Castalia, OH 44824, phone: 419-684-9539); or the Shelby County Animal Shelter (610 Gearhart Rd., Sidney, OH 45365, phone: 937-498-7201).

Arrangements were entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, where condolences and memories can also be posted (www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com, 1124 W Main St, Troy, OH, 45373, phone: 937-335-6161).