The coin for Texas honors the San Antonio Missions. The design features elements from another coin: the Spanish colonial real.

The second America the Beautiful quarter dollar for 2019 commemorates American Memorial Park in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory.

The 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars will commemorate five sites in the United States and its territories.

Dates for the 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be released into circulation through the Federal Reserve have been announced by the U.S. Mint.

The approved designs for the five coins to be issued were unveiled by the Mint in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in August in Philadelphia.

The 2019 coins will feature two sites in the Pacific Ocean that commemorate America’s involvement in World War II in that theater of operations; another will bear design elements from a foreign coin as it pays tribute to one state’s pre-U.S. history; a fourth will show the beauty of a wilderness area in the nation’s West; and a fifth coin will recognize an industry that was vital to the economy of one of the original 13 Colonies and states.

The release dates are scheduled as follows:

Feb. 4 — Lowell National Historic Park, Massachusetts.

April 1 — American Memorial Park, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

June 3 — War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Guam.

Aug. 26 — San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Texas.

Nov. 4 — Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, Idaho.

Official launch ceremonies staged by the Mint are usually held within a few days of each coin being issued into general circulation through the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve's release dates often coincide with the Mint’s first offering of the same Uncirculated quarter dollars as numismatic products in bags and rolls.

After each official launch ceremony, attendees are given an opportunity to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of the new coins.

The quarter dollars will also be offered in multiple other numismatic products in different finishes, including Proof and Silver Proof sets, Uncirculated Mint sets, Limited-Edition Silver Proof sets, and as 5-ounce silver coins in numismatic and bullion versions.

