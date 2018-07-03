Relatively affordable CC gold at Baltimore expo
- Published: Jul 3, 2018, 4 AM
Gold ruled as Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosted the official auctions of the Whitman Baltimore Summer Expo, holding floor auction sessions on June 21 and 22, with additional online sessions on June 25 and 26.
Among the sale’s headliners was the Fairmont Collection of Coronet gold $20 double eagles — the second finest “Liberty Head $20 Gold with Major Varieties, Circulation Strikes (1850-1907)” set in the Professional Coin Grading Service Set Registry — led by an 1861-S Coronet, Paquet Reverse double eagle graded PCGS About Uncirculated 53 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $96,000.
Here is a very different item, from Session 1 on June 21, that illustrates one of the sale's different entry points for purchasing a rarity.
The coin:
1870-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle, Extremely Fine details, mounted.
The price:
$4,560
Inside Coin World: About those 1805 silver dollars Although an 1806 Mint document claims 321 silver dollar were made in 1805, no such coins are known today. It took a later book to explain the reference.
The story:
The obverse of this 1870-CC Coronet $5 half eagle is serviceable enough, with its slightly glossy surfaces and rich gold color. But things get problematic when it is flipped over and one sees both a hanger and pin clasp crudely attached to the reverse. Stack’s Bowers calls this 1870-CC $5 coin “interesting” and Professional Coin Grading Service graded it Extremely Fine Details, Mounted, placing it in an oversized holder to accommodate the coin in its current form as an object of adornment.
With its low mintage of just 7,676 pieces, the issue is well-known as the rarest Carson City Mint Coronet half eagle, and today around 100 are estimated to survive. The catalog points out the obvious, writing, “Although not a perfect example from a numismatic perspective, the opportunity to acquire any 1870-CC half eagle deserves serious consideration among Carson City Mint enthusiasts.” It sold for $4,560, providing an entry level representative of this popular key issue.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform