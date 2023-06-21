Registry collection of double eagles set for ANA exhibit

The finest known Matte Proof 1911 Saint-Gaudens double eagle is graded PCGS Proof 67+ and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

The finest certified set of Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagles — insured for $25 million — is scheduled to be put on public display for the first time by GreatCollections during the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money Aug. 8 to 12 in Pittsburgh.

The Elite Collection of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles will be displayed at the GreatCollections booth, #1100, during the convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh.

The coins are among the finest examples certified from the double eagle series, and compose the number one registry set of such coins authenticated, graded and encapsulated by Professional Coin Grading Service.

“This is the complete Elite Collection that is ranked number one in the PCGS Set Registry in the category of Saint-Gaudens $20 denomination U.S. gold basic set, circulation strikes and Proofs 1907-1932,” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

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“There are 61 coins — 53 business strike issues and 8 Proofs – and 35 of these beautiful gold coins are either the single finest known or tied for finest. The average grade is a staggering 66.57.”

Some of the Elite coins were previously held in the collections of numismatists David W. Akers, Steven L. Duckor, Louis E. Eliasberg Sr., Tom Koessl, and Bob Simpson.

While the owner of the Elite Collection has been collecting for 23 years, according to Russell, it was only two years ago that he set his sights on acquiring the finest complete collection of Saint-Gaudens double eagles ever formed, and most of the set was sourced by GreatCollections.

Highlights of the Elite Collection set include:

➤ 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Wire Rim and Flat Rim double eagles, both Mint State 67+, and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

➤ 1907 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, MS-68, finest known, Ex. Fox-Simpson.

➤ 1908 Saint-Gaudens, With Motto double eagle, Proof 67, CAC, tied for finest known, Ex. Koessl.

➤ 1910 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, MS-66+, CAC, finest known, Ex. Duckor-Simpson.

➤ 1910-D Saint-Gau-dens double eagle, MS-67+, CAC, finest known, Ex. Duckor-Simpson.

➤ 1911 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Matte Proof 67+, CAC, finest known, Ex. Eliasberg-Koessl.

➤ 1914 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Proof 67, CAC, none finer, Ex. Koessl.

➤ 1914-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle, MS-67, finest known, Ex. Simpson.

➤ 1921 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, MS-65+, CAC, Ex. Eliasberg-Duckor-Simpson.

➤ 1924-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle, MS-67, finest known, Ex. Stellar-Simpson.

➤ 1927-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle, MS-66+, CAC, Ex. Eliasberg.

For additional information about the coins, visit www.GreatCollections.com or call 800-442-6467.

For additional information about the American Numismatic Association 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, visit www.WorldsFairofMoney.com.

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