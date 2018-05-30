An 1892-S Morgan dollar graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service led bidding at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction XXVI in New Orleans, bringing $193,875 as part of the auctioneer’s “Dollar Day” on May 16. While that dollar was essentially untoned, the auction also included some silver coins with much more varied hues, one of which appears here.

Legend said that the two-day auction, held in conjunction with the PCGS Members Only show, attracted the largest number of viewers, registrants and bidders in the auction firm’s history.

The Lot:

1883 Kingdom of Hawaii quarter dollar, Proof 67 Cameo, CAC sticker

The Price:

$61,687.50

The Story:

The San Francisco Mint struck silver dimes, quarter dollars and half dollars, along with silver dollars, for the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1883 featuring a portrait of King Kalakaua I designed by Charles Barber. Nearly half a million quarter dollars were struck for circulation along with a reported Proof mintage of 26 pieces. It is listed in the “Red Book,” and Legend writes, “This series has multiple levels of appeal, including advanced U.S. type collectors, Territorial collectors, and since Hawaii was technically a separate kingdom, world coin collectors.”

The offered Proof 67 Cameo coin, graded by PCGS, is among the very finest known, is virtually hairline free, and bears a green sticker from Certified Acceptance Corp. The toning is also especially beautiful, with the cataloger writing, “A wonderful halo of blue and amber patina frames the obverse’s brilliant silver centers. The reverse is draped in a dramatic cobalt and crimson toning throughout, and a twirl in the light reveals teal, gold, and violet hues that clearly sparkle.” It sold for $61,687.50 and is the finest graded by both Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp.