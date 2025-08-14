reDollar.com - An educational source for coin collectors & numismatic enthusiasts

Collecting coins and investing in gold and silver bullion is an exciting but also challenging venture. Due to the high value of gold and precious metals, consumers are faced with an increased risk of buying merchandise that's extremely overpriced - or worse, counterfeit.

The technological development that the world has experienced over the last decade is, on the one hand, exciting; it offers new possibilities for growth and optimization that can benefit us on a large and small scale. But there are also drawbacks to this development. In the coin world, technologies are being misused by fraudsters to create better coin and bullion fakes than ever before.

reDollar.com is known to be a trustworthy and experienced buyer of coins, rounds, and medals from all over the world. More than just the buyer of your trust, reDollar.com has established itself as one of the best sources for accurate information on precious metals. We take on the challenges of identifying “excellent” fakes and share what we learn so that you, too, can be educated. We also review gold and silver products to see if they're a good investment, and of course, we guide you through every step of finding out how much your coins are worth.

reDollar's CoinMinute™ - Educational Coin Video Series

A fun way to gain some quick knowledge is to watch reDollar CoinMinute videos, where you'll learn about the most important coin facts in just one or two minutes. We provide not only the basic coin specs and historical information but also some little-known facts that will excite even seasoned collectors. Each video contains the gross weight, diameter, and thickness of the coin presented. With some simple tools such as an accurate digital scale and a caliper, it's easy to weigh and measure your coin to get a pretty good idea of its authenticity. If your coin's weight is off by the amount mentioned in the video, a second look may be required to determine if your item is, in fact, authentic.

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Buy a reDollar Scale for as Little as Five Dollars

Weighing a coin is the fastest way to get an initial idea about its authenticity. Although this is such a quick and inexpensive means of authentication, many collectors - especially those new to collecting - don't own a good working scale. It's a wide misbelief that you have to spend hundreds of dollars to get an accurate coin scale. We want all collectors to have the tool they need to get informed about their coins. That's why reDollar is offering a digital scale for only $5.

This scale is accurate enough that you'll be able to spot a bad fake right away, as bad counterfeit coins usually don't weigh what they're supposed to - not even close. Can you spot the fake American Silver Eagle? An authentic Silver Eagle should weigh 31.1 grams (one troy ounce).



reDollar.com is proud to have sold thousands of five-dollar scales to support the prevention of fake coin sales and trades. It is our promise to never increase the price of this scale to help new and long-time collectors as much as possible. Besides very basic scales, reDollar also offers more sophisticated scales, magnets, loupes, diamond testers, and other small equipment that will satisfy the experienced collector at a great price. The reDollar magnet is an especially useful tool for collectors, as it helps them quickly pick out magnetic coins and bars or a bigger lot.

Gold and silver are not magnetic; instead, they exhibit a property called diamagnetism. This means they are weakly repelled by a magnetic field. In simple terms, if you bring a magnet close to a piece of gold or silver, the piece won't be attracted to the magnet, nor will it stick to it like iron would. That's because the electrons in gold and silver create tiny magnetic fields that oppose the external magnetic field, causing a weak repulsion.

This property can be useful in distinguishing between authentic and fake coins. Many counterfeit coins are made from metals that are magnetic, like iron or steel, or from materials that interact differently with magnets. So, if a coin sticks to a magnet or shows a strong attraction, it is likely not made of genuine gold or silver.

Thus, using a magnet to test coins is a quick and simple way to check for authenticity. Remember, authentic gold and silver coins will not exhibit magnetic attraction due to their diamagnetic properties.

reDollar Calculator – When It Comes to Selling

Most collectors, fortunately, have a pretty good idea about the value of their coins, so it would be hard for a buyer to rip them off. But what about those who don't know how much their coins are worth? Usually, it's coin inheritors and inexperienced collectors who run the highest risk of selling their treasures for too little money.

There are tens of thousands of confirmed cases where people sold their coins for as little as 40% of their true value to buyers who took advantage of them. This is not only unacceptable but ethically wrong. It's fair to look for a good deal, but the deal should always satisfy both the buyer and the seller.

The reDollar gold and silver calculator is a great way to get prepared for selling. Potential sellers are encouraged to run value checks by filling in the basic coin information: metal, weight, and purity. That's all that's needed to find out how much your gold or silver coin is worth - right now.

reDollar.com – The One-Stop Shop for Coin Sales, Education, & Appraisal

reDollar.com provides top-notch educational content along with the opportunity to sell or consign coins and numismatic rarities for the highest possible price. Our company slogan, "Like A Bank," reflects the ultimate desire to be transparent, beneficial, and accurate like a bank. For us, your valuables are the highest priority, and we will work for you as long as it takes to turn your reDollar experience into success and satisfaction.