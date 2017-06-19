CFA recommends designs for congressional gold medals

For the obverse of the Filipino Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal, the endorsed design shows a Filipino scout, an infantryman and a guerrilla warrior. The recommended reverse cites locations of major battles in the Philippines.

Six OSS operatives are featured on the recommended obverse for the Office of Strategic Services congressional gold medal, with the endorsed reverse depicting the OSS Spearhead emblem and a quote from the OSS commander, Maj. Gen. William J. Donovan.

Proposed designs for two congressional gold medals honoring military exploits during World War II were recommended June 15 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

One medal honors the secretive Office of Strategic Services, a World War II predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency, and the other to salute Filipino Veterans of World War II who served with U.S. forces during World War II.

For the OSS medal, the commission backed an obverse shows six OSS male and female “operatives” during various jobs the agency performed, often secretly, during World War II.

The reverse the panel endorsed features a quote by Maj. Gen. William J. Donovan, who headed the OSS, and the OSS Spearhead, which became the OSS’s emblem, all backed by a map of the Western Hemisphere.

The Donovan quote reads: ONLY / BY DECISIONS / OF NATIONAL POLICY / BASED UPON ACCURATE / INFORMATION / DO WE HAVE A CHANCE /OF A PEACE / THAT WILL ENDURE.

For the Filipino Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal, the commission agreed to endorse a design showing three veterans: a Filipino scout, an infantryman and a guerrilla warrior.

U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II Everhart suggested some changes, perhaps on the placement of one of the three men. The commission seemed to like the idea of incorporating some of his changes.

For the reverse, the CFA endorsed a drawing showing the flags of the U.S. and the Philippines and listing some of the major battles in the war there, Bataan, Corregidor, Leyte, and Southern Philippines.

This story was updated at 4:10 p.m. ET June 19 to correct the byline.