Recipients await U.S. Mint action on congressional gold medals

At least 12 congressional gold medals for which authorizing legislation has been signed into law still remain to be struck by the United States Mint, including two Code Talkers medals authorized under 2008 legislation.

Bronze duplicates of these medals will, after presentation of the gold medals, be offered for sale to the public in a 1.5-inch diameter version for $20 each and a 3-inch diameter version for $160 each.

The Mint’s Design Management Division is currently in the opening phase of design and production for the congressional gold medal to recognize the all-female, all-black 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion from World War II, a unit commonly referred to as the Six Triple Eight.

The women were responsible for coordinating the delivery of more than 7 million pieces of mail and parcels to soldiers in combat zones.

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Enabling legislation, Public Law 117-97, was signed into law March 14, 2022, by President Biden.

Designs are solicited from medallic artists with the Mint’s engraving staff as well as outside designers comprising the Artistic Infusion Program. Whatever proposed designs are given final approval by the Treasury secretary or their designee regardless of designer will be sculpted by the Mint’s medallic artists.

Proposed designs are recommended to the Treasury secretary after consideration by both the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Other approved medals remain to be struck for:

➤ Harlem Hellfighters, authorized under Public Law 117-38, signed into law by President Biden on Aug. 25, 2021, recognizing African-American soldiers from World War I.

➤ Kabul Attack (Aug. 26, 2021), authorized under Public Law 117-72, signed into law Dec. 16, 2021, by President Biden.

➤ Willie O’Ree, authorized under Public Law 117-84, signed into law by President Biden on Jan. 31, 2022.

➤ Ghost Army, under provisions of Public Law 117-85, signed into law Feb. 1, 2022, by President Biden.

➤ United States Army Rangers of World War II, authorized under provisions of Public Law 117-132, signed into law by President Biden on June 7, 2022.

➤ Four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, authorized under provisions of Public Law 117-32, signed into law by President Biden on Aug. 5, 2021. The process for creating these medals has advanced; proposed designs have been reviewed by both the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and recommended to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. No final approved designs have been announced.

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