Editorial Opinion: Recapping the year that was; looking forward to what's next

Our hobby is certainly a dynamic one! New coins are always being struck around the world, those coins are traded in markets and they end up in collections.

These collections then sell, and the cycle starts again.

As we reflect on the Top 10 stories that shaped the year, a few more stories, as always, just miss the top 10, while others are going to carry on into the next year.

Missed your chance to buy George O. Walton’s 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent piece at Heritage’s 2013 Central States Numismatic Society auction? Don’t worry, you can buy a different example (graded a point higher) at Heritage’s 2014 Florida United Numismatists auction in Orlando.

Curious about the 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coins that Paul Gilkes provided extensive coverage on in the past year? You’ll be able to buy them from the U.S. Mint in 2014.

A 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar set a record for a single coin at auction when it sold for just over $10 million in January 2013. Will that record be bettered in the new year?

How will the market absorb the Reverse Proof 2013-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins or the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver American Eagle sets?

Will any collections coming to market this year surpass Eric Newman’s holdings that were auctioned?

What new varieties will be discovered by watchful collectors in 2014?

One of my favorite “just-miss” stories was our cover story for the August Coin World monthly edition, “Hidden in Plain Sight.” In it, dealer and American Numismatic Association Vice President Jeff Garrett shared the discovery of rare “special strikes” of modern-era U.S. coins in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution.

Distinct from business strikes intended for circulation, but certainly not Proofs, these coins will likely be the subject of debate in the coming years as to their origins and the implications of their discovery.

The story shows that even areas that are extensively researched can yield big surprises, and Coin World loves to share these with our readers.

Say what you will about coin collecting, but to those of us who love the hobby, there’s never a dull moment.

Best,

Steve Roach

sroach@coinworld.com