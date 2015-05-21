Real currency plays role in the virtual world: Morning Report

1. Coins and video games go hand-in-hand

Since the early 1970s coins and video games have been vital to one another. ANSpocketchange.org, the American Numismatic Society's blog, dove into the subject in a recent post.

The first real video games, Pong (1971) and Computer Space (1972), were operated by standard coins. To play, users would have to insert a small denomination coin into these arcade games.

As the years progressed, so did the nature of the virtual world, writer Andrew Reinhard explains.

In 1982, Super Mario Bros. was released. The gameplay featured a new wrinkle to video games as a whole, making gold coins its main objective in the game. Gamer's motives were to gather as many coins as possible on each level, thus giving them better chances to advance throughout the game.

Now, with the surge of MMOs (Massively Multiplayer Online) and games like World of Warcraft, Assassin's Creed, and FIFA Soccer, the video game industry has increased the role that currency plays in its games.

For prices ranging from $20 to as much as $100, players can purchase certain tokens and packages that unlock countless features within each game, respectively.

2. American Eagle, Narrow Reeds tenth-ounce bullion coin brings hefty price tag

One of two known 2014 American Eagle bullion error coins has sold for a five-figure price.

Raleigh, N.C., collector Darrell Hicks, who discovered the two coins and subsequently had them submitted to Numismatic Guaranty Corp. for grading and encapsulation, confirmed details of the sale to Coin World on May 19. NGC certified both coins as Mint State 69.

3. Congressional gold medals honor Olympic legend Jesse Owens

The U.S. Mint honored the hero of the 1936 Olympics with a congressional gold medal.

4. Nearly $14 million in latest Gardner auction brings total to $47 million

The third Eugene Gardner Collection auction took place last week.

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:32 a.m. ET Thursday:

