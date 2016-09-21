The set includes a booklet profusely illustrated with images and accompanied by text detailing Ronald Reagan's life.

The 1.5-inch bronze medal is a bronze duplicate of the congressional gold medal authorized in 2000 for President and Mrs. Reagan.

The Reverse Proof 2016-S Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar is exclusive to the Coin and Chronicles set.

The 2016 Ronald Reagan Coin and Chronicles set is the final such set for the Presidential $1 Coin series.

The 2016 Ronald Reagan Coin and Chronicles set will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 11 for $68.95.

The product limit is 150,000 sets with a household ordering limit of one set.

The set will contain:

One Reverse Proof 2016-S Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar coin struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

One Proof 2016-W American Eagle 30th Anniversary silver dollar with incuse 30TH ANNIVERSARY edge inscription. President Reagan signed into law the 1985 legislation, Title II of Public Law 99-61, Liberty Coin Act, approved July 9, 1985, authorizing the American Eagle series.

One Ronald and Nancy Reagan bronze congressional medal. This 1.5-inch medal is a bronze duplicate of the congressional gold medal authorized in 2000 for President and Mrs. Reagan. The obverse was designed and sculptured by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti and the reverse by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donna Weaver.

One authentic engraved Ronald Reagan presidential portrait produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

One 2016 Coin & Chronicles Set Ronald Reagan booklet including images from his life and presidency.

The U.S. Mint is not producing Coin & Chronicles sets for Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Past Coin and Chronicles sets have caused a stir

Don't be surprised if the set featuring the Reverse Proof Reagan dollar flies off the shelves.

Previous Coin and Chronicles sets have been very popular with U.S. Mint customers, and have also been responsible for some serious U.S. Mint website problems.

Curious about what the Reverse Proof Reagan dollar might look like? Take a look at a few previous editions:

