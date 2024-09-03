Rare U.S. dime on display at Great American Coin & Collectibles Show

The famed Proof 1975-S Roosevelt, No S dime that has been owned by an Ohio family for more than 45 years will be sold in late October.

The first Proof 1975-S Roosevelt, No S dime to enter the marketplace will be on display at the Great American Coin & Collectibles Show in Tampa from Sept. 11 through 14. Enthusiasts in attendance will have the chance to see this first revealed of only two known examples, the example owned by one Ohio family since being acquired over 45 years ago.

The Proof dime missing its Mint mark will be displayed at the GreatCollections booth, along with the Eliasberg example of the 1913 Liberty Head five-cent coin and a rare wrong planchet 1943 Lincoln cent.

The rare dime is authenticated by Professional Coin Grading Service and graded Proof-67 and carries a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. It is routinely ranked by numismatic professionals and collectors as the #1 modern issue of the United States, including in the 100 Greatest U.S. Modern Coins book by Scott Schechter and Jeff Garrett.

In 1978, the Ohio collector and his mother purchased the coin from well-known Chicago dealer F.J. Vollmer & Co, Inc. for $18,200. The second coin was also sold by Vollmer a year later, to another customer, but for $38,550.

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“Our client purchased this coin in 1978 and correctly predicted the rarity and future interest in No S Proofs. It was the centerpiece of his collection and we are very excited to bring this coin to auction for the very first time,” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

Following the display, the coin will be offered for sale in a GreatCollections auction on Oct. 27. This coin is the subject of an in-depth article by William T. Gibbs being featured in the Sept. 23 issue of Coin World.

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