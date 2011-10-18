Rare gold double eagle takes top prices realized during

Graded AU-55 by PCGS, this 1854-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle sold Oct. 14 in Pittsburgh at auction for $431,250.

An 1854-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $431,250 during Heritage Numismatic Auctions’ Oct. 13 and 14 Signature Sale in Pittsburgh.

The lot was among 2,327 lots of Colonial and United States coins and patterns offered in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show.

Of the lots offered, 93.6 percent were reported sold, bringing total prices realized of $14,463,965.

The prices realized include the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

Some highlights:

1776 Continental Currency dollar, pewter, curency spelling, Newman 1-C (1776 Continental Currency & Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 61, $57,500.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA cent, Sheldon 3 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Professional Coin Grading Service Extremely Fine 45, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $60,375.

1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Lettered Edge cent, S-11c, ANACS Very Good 8, $3,565.

1873 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse, Doubled LIBERTY, Closed 3 cent, Snow 1 (A Guide Book of Flying Eagle and Indian Head Cents by Richard Snow), PCGS MS-63 red and brown, $12,650.

1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, PCGS MS-66 red, $10,350.

1914-D Lincoln cent, PCGS MS-64 brown, $4,601.15.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair 2, PCGS MS-62 brown, CAC, $14,375.

1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, PCGS MS-63 red, CAC, $57,500.

1990-S Lincoln, No S cent, PCGS Proof 68 red, Deep Cameo, $4,600.

1864 Shield, Small Motto 2-cent coin, PCGS MS-65 red, $16,100.

1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent coin, NGC About Uncirculated 53, CAC, $13,800.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 4 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), NGC MS-63, $25,300.

1861/0 Seated Liberty half dime, PCGS MS-67, $6,325.

1796 Draped Bust, Hyphenated Date dime, John Reich 6 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey, and William L. Subjack), NGC MS-62, CAC, $21,850.

1796 Draped Bust dime, JR-2, NGC MS-64, $54,625.

1835 Capped Bust dime, JR-1, likely unique as a Proof, NGC Proof 66, $43,125.

1807 Draped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 1 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), NGC MS-66, $115,000.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, NGC MS-66?, $86,250.

1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, PCGS MS-64, CAC, $35,937.50.

1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, Overton 106 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), NGC AU-53, $46,000.

1796 Draped Bust, 15 Stars on Obverse half dollar, O-101, NGC Fine 12, $46,000.

1878-S Seated Liberty half dollar, PCGS About Good 3, $28,750.

1849 Seated Liberty dollar, NGC Proof 65, $66,125.

1895 Morgan dollar, PCGS Proof 62 cameo, $38,812.50.

1849-O Coronet, Open Wreath gold dollar, PCGS MS-65, $29,900.

Undated Indian Head, Small Head gold dollar, full brockage on reverse, PCGS AU-55, $54,625.

1805 Capped Bust, With Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), double struck, first strike off-center, NGC AU-58, $34,500.

1841 Coronet quarter eagle, NGC Proof 55, $132,250.

1848 Coronet, CAL. quarter eagle, PCGS AU-55, CAC, $63,250.

1854-S Coronet quarter eagle, one of approximately a dozen examples known, PCGS Very Fine 35, $253,000.

1929 Indian Head quarter eagle, NGC MS-66, $20,700.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle, BD-7, NGC MS-62, $92,000.

1796/5 Capped Bust, Small Eagle half eagle, BD-1, NGC MS-62, CAC, $207,000.

1864 Coronet half eagle, NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo, CAC, $103,500.

1796 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 6 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), PCGS AU-58, $92,000.

1856-O Coronet double eagle, PCGS EF-45, CAC, $276,000.

1882 Coronet double eagle, PCGS AU-58, $97,750.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim double eagle, NGC MS-67+?, $126,500.

1915-S Panama-Pacific International Exposition gold $50 coin, octagonal, NGC MS-65, $109,250.

1877 half union ($50) gold pattern in copper, gilt with reeded edge, Judd 1547 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), NGC Proof 63, CAC, $184,000.

1879 metric dollar pattern, Judd 1624, NGC Proof 63 Cameo, $17,250. ¦