Pogue's 1820 Capped Bust quarter among the early Proof coins

Pogue’s 1820 Capped Bust quarter dollar graded Proof 66 is likely the finest known example of the date in any finish. It sold for $188,000 at the first Pogue auction.

The first of seven planned auctions from the D. Brent Pogue Collection was noteworthy for many factors. More than a third of the 128 lots consisted of the Texas collector’s 43 Draped Bust and Capped Bust quarter dollars from 1796 to 1838. The first Pogue auction totaled $25.3 million, and of the quarters, Stack’s Bowers Galleries observed, “Each coin is among the most exquisite of its kind and provenances include many of the greatest collectors and collections from the past.”

Here is one of three that Coin World is profiling in this week's Market Analysis:

The Coin

1820 Capped Bust quarter dollar, Proof 66

The Price

$188,000

The Story

Pogue’s 1820 Capped Bust quarter dollar grading Proof 66 is the finest known of four or five known Proof examples of this date and the finest example of the date in any finish. Researchers consider 1820 as the earliest year of Proof quarter dollar mintage and, as Stack’s Bowers notes, “the modern concept of a ‘Proof’ begins here.”

All Proofs of this era are rare and this example sold for $188,000, within the presale estimate of $150,000 to $250,000. Like many of Pogue’s coins, it has gorgeous gem colors on both sides and those who produced the coin at the early Philadelphia Mint clearly took special care in polishing the planchet.

It was last offered at a November 2005 Heritage auction. At that time it was graded Proof 67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. It sold for $218,500 at that sale, providing evidence that even in the greatest collections, price appreciation is not always guaranteed for each and every coin.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

'Untoned and richly lustrous' 1807 Draped Bust quarter sells for $141,000

Finest known Proof 1834 Capped Bust quarter a Pogue auction highlight

More from CoinWorld.com:

Collector discovers new variety for 1896 Indian Head cents

2015 Special Silver Set 'Currently Unavailable' from United States Mint

‘Rarest silver coin of German Empire’ offered in Künker sale

Finding a Kennedy half dollar in circulation

How one group is putting $100,000 in dollar and half dollar coins into circulation

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!