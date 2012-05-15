Rare Double Eagles Highlight Heritage Long Beach

An outstanding selection of rare twenty dollar gold coins highlights the upcoming Heritage Auctions US Coins Signature Auction, to take place May 30-June 3 at the Long Beach Coin and Collectibles Expo.

The most prominent among the double eagle offerings in this auction is probably the Eliasberg/Duckor 1931 coin. At MS66, it is surpassed in grade by only one coin at either of the major grading services, and the pedigree speaks volumes about the state of preservation, originality, and eye appeal of this exceptional coin.

The high relief double eagles of 1907 are almost universally considered the most beautiful coins ever produced by the US Mint, so when a coin appears in an MS67 grade with the designation for exceptional eye appeal from NGC, even the most jaded collectors take notice. The Heritage Long Beach auction features just such a coin, a breathtaking piece with complete striking details that fully realize Augustus Saint-Gaudens' artistic vision.

Of course, this auction is by no means limited to large gold coins; other rare gold coins and early silver coinage are well-represented as well. A Proof-64 example of the always-popular Flowing Hair Stella, a pattern commonly collected alongside regularly issued US coinage for its unusual four denomination, is certain to be among the most popular coins among bidders.

This auction is open for bidding now at HA.com/Coins.