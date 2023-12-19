Rare Denver ‘ruler’ ingot consigned to January auction

This silver “ruler” ingot from Denver is one of only two known in existence.

Considered one of the rarest assay ingots in existence, a silver “ruler ingot” from the Denver Mint is consigned to an early January auction. Ingots vary is size and shape, and this particular ingot resembles the measuring device, hence the “ruler” nickname.

The 13-inch-long ingot weighs 40.2 ounces and is 999.75 fine. Other specifications of this unique example of American history include a width of an inch and 7/16, and thickness of 7/16 of an inch. The number 6 is struck into the side as an identification, and it carries the imprint MINT OF THE UNITED STATES DENVER. It is considered to be the “holy grail” among known Mint of the United States ingots.

Only two ingots from the Denver Mint are known, as compared to at least 55 known from the Philadelphia Mint, according to Ken Conaway’s research. Conaway has been researching and collecting ingots since 2008.

Some historians would classify this Denver Mint ingot as a strip cast sheared silver ingot, but it is more likely from an actual bar stock rolling method of production.

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Prior to the discovery of this ingot, the first known example of a Denver Mint silver ingot was placed by Kagin’s into the United States Government Silver Ingot Collection of Ken Conaway. Since Conaway’s acquisition, he discovered that his “ingot was first owned by Dr. Philip W. Whiteley from Denver where it was confirmed by him to be the only Denver Mint silver ingot privately held. From Dr. Whiteley, the Mint of The United States Denver silver ingot was sold to Clarence Criswell where it was held until the 1984 ANA Convention Auction by Kurt R. Kruger in Detroit, Michigan.”

Vegas Coin Dealer is offering the newly discovered ingot in an online auction on Jan. 11, 2024. “We are thrilled to present this extraordinary piece of American numismatic history,” stated a spokesperson for Vegas Coin Dealer. “The Denver Mint silver ingot is not just a rare collectible; it’s a symbol of the rich heritage of American minting. This auction is a unique chance for collectors to own a piece of that legacy, and we’re honored to facilitate this opportunity.”

Adding to its exclusivity, this ingot is among the rarest assay ingots available for private collection. This auction represents a singular opportunity for private collectors to own a piece of this exceptional numismatic heritage.

Before the Jan. 11 auction, the ingot will be a featured attraction at the 2024 Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando Jan. 4 to 7, offering enthusiasts and historians alike a chance to appreciate its beauty and craftsmanship firsthand.

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