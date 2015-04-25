Rare copper pattern from Hyderabad highlights Album sale

A rare copper quarter-anna pattern coin from Hyderabad is one of three such pieces known. Stephen Album Rare Coins is offering it during the firm’s May 14 and 15 auction.

A rare quarter-anna pattern coin from India, one of three known examples, highlights Stephen Album Rare Coins’ auction No. 22, scheduled for May 14 and 15.

The circa 1920 to 1921 copper coin was struck in Hyderabad, during the reign of Mir Mahbub Ali Khan of Farkhanda Bunyad. The denomination was never placed into circulation at Hyderabad, according to the auction house.

The coin is one of two examples in private hands, with a third known example residing in the British Museum. The other privately held example was offered in Baldwin’s Sept. 29, 2011, auction, where it did not sell. The example in Baldwin’s sale was described as Uncirculated and had an estimate of £15,000 to £25,000 (about $23,445 to $39,075 U.S.).

The example in Album’s auction is “red-brown Uncirculated,” according to the firm, and has an estimate of $5,000 to $7,000.

The sale is scheduled to be held in Album’s offices in Santa Rosa, Calif. The auction offers 1,744 lots of ancient, Islamic, Chinese, Indian and world coins, and numismatic literature.

