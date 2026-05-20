Rare Coins Headline Boston

PCGS MS66, the finest known 1919-D Walking Liberty half dollar and the 1922-D Walking Liberty half dollar, PCGS MS66, are part of the top-rated Gerald Forsythe Collection that is being displayed by Kelleher Auctions at the Boston 2026 World Expo.

Kelleher Auctions (www.KelleherAuctions.com) will include historic gold and silver coins and a rare Colonial-era bank note in a unique $20 million public exhibit of impressive collectibles at the Boston 2026 World Expo, May 23 – 30.

“The exhibit will feature the Gerald Forsythe Collection of Walking Liberty Half Dollars Basic Set, Circulation Strikes 1916-1947, the PCGS All-Time Finest set of its kind. This beautiful 65-coin set is 100 percent complete and has a remarkable PCGS grade points average of 66.86. The display will also include seven superb quality proof Walking Liberty half dollars from the Forsythe Collection, for a total of 72 ‘Walkers’ in the exhibit,” stated David Coogle, Co-Chairman of Kelleher Auctions.

“This unique display in Boston will help attract visitors to numismatics and showcase our expansion of private treaty consignments and sales of other collectibles.”

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company, founded in 1885 in Boston as a stamp auction company, also offers coins and bank notes, sports collectibles, and other historic memorabilia.

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Highlights of the Forsythe Walking Liberty half-dollar set include a pristine 1919-D graded PCGS MS66, the only one in that grade with none higher in the PCGS Population Report. PCGS describes it as “a major 20th-century condition rarity in Gem condition.”

Another major highlight is one of only four 1921-D Walkers graded PCGS MS66, with none higher. Only 208,000 were struck that year in Denver, making the 1921-D the lowest mintage Walking Liberty half dollar.

“Renowned throughout the numismatic community for its unmatched quality, eye appeal, and rarity, the Forsythe Collection represents the pinnacle of Walking Liberty half dollar collecting,” stated Coogle.

“Carefully selected over decades with an uncompromising standard for originality and technical excellence, coins from the Gerald Forsythe Collection are universally recognized as elite examples of artist Adolph A. Weinman's iconic design. Pieces pedigreed to this legendary set are highly coveted not only for their superior quality, but for their prestigious provenance and place within one of the hobby's finest registry collections,” he emphasized.

Among America’s most beautiful coins, the silver Walking Liberty half dollars are challenging to collect in high grade because of strike problems and low survival rates.

Another numismatic item in the Kelleher Auctions exhibit is a $50 “Independence” Colonial-era bank note issued in North Carolina in 1780 during the Revolutionary War. It is graded PMG 30 Very Fine.

“The historic ‘Independence’ inscription and bold colonial-era typography make this an especially desirable example for collectors of Continental and Colonial paper money,” said Coogle.

There will also be a display of a China gold Panda set 1982 – 2025.

Other famous collectibles in the Kelleher Auctions exhibit include five of the legendary misprinted 1918 Inverted Jenny airmail postage stamps; a rare example of Babe Ruth’s 1916 Boston Red Sox baseball card; and early cards of Ty Cobb and Lou Gehrig.

Another highlight is a letter written in 1876 addressed to a soldier killed at Custer’s Last Stand, and returned to the sender with the notation, "Killed In Battle/on Little Big Horn River/June 25th 76." Another historic item in the exhibit is a 1790 document signed by then-Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson extending a temporary Congressional act establishing the post office.

The Boston 2026 World Expo at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center, 415 Summer Street, will be open to the public with free admission on Saturday, May 23, to Friday, May 29, from 10 a to 6 pm, and on Saturday, May 30, from 10 am to 3 pm.

For additional information about Kelleher Auctions and the exhibit and the exhibit in the convention center at Super Booth #300, visit www.KelleherAuctions.com, email info@KelleherAuctions.com, or call 203-830-2500.