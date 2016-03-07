Rare Coin Wholesalers names new president

Michael Contursi has been promoted to president of Rare Coin Wholesalers after serving as the executive vice president of the company for the last 10 years.

IRVINE, California — Rare Coin Wholesalers, a leader in acquiring, managing and selling rare U.S. coins, has promoted Michael Contursi to the role of president effective Feb. 22.

Contursi, who previously served as executive vice president, has worked with Rare Coin Wholesalers since 2006, implementing a number of effective strategic growth, product development and client relations initiatives. He has been involved in hundreds of millions of dollars worth of rare coin transactions and has supervised all aspects of the company’s financial operations, serving as manager of the wholesale and public divisions.

“We are absolutely thrilled to promote Michael to the position of president,” said Steve Contursi, previous president of Rare Coin Wholesalers. “This move is the culmination of a 10-year mentorship and our firm’s dedication to helping our clients and their families. It gives us great pride to pass on the leadership of our respected company to the next generation.”

Over the course of a decade, Michael Contursi has fine-tuned his knowledge and expertise of the rare coin market under the guidance of Steve Contursi, a world-renowned numismatist and Michael’s father. By promoting Michael to the role of president, the Contursi family has developed the next generation of rare coin experts to serve as a valuable resource for Rare Coin Wholesaler’s clients both now and in the years to come.

As president, Michael aims to provide the company’s clients with the opportunity to succeed in the rare coin market, leveraging the knowledge and experience of the Contursi family has gained over the course of more than 40 years. RCW’s client-centered approach and high level of professionalism allows the firm to deliver benefits not often available to outside rare coin investors.

“I am thankful for this opportunity and take great pride in continuing to expand the company my father built for our family and our clients,” Michael Contursi said. “It is an honor to take what I have learned over the past decade and lead one of the most respected rare coin collection firms in the world.”

Michael Contursi earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from Webster University in Missouri. He also served in the U.S. Air Force, earning the Air Force Achievement Medal for his work during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He currently resides in Orange County, California with his wife and two children.

