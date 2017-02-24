The population of MS-66 1912-S Liberty 5-cent pieces has increased in recent years, and prices have dropped accordingly. Such rarity population growth was the subject of the week's top post on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 2017 gold coin featuring first African-American Liberty on display in Long Beach: Collectors got their first in-person look at the 1792–2017-W American Liberty gold $100 coin at the Long Beach Expo in California.

4. What rising zinc and lead prices mean for the price of silver: The price of one ounce of silver at the end of 2017 could be significantly different than it is now.

3. Presidential dollars: Failure or success?: The member of Congress behind the Presidential dollar program had high hopes that the coins would circulate widely. They don’t. But is that all that matters?

2. ‘Common’ 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent is actually Matte Proof rarity: It was recently certified by PCGS as one of fewer than 200 certified examples of a special kind of Lincoln cent.

1. PCGS and NGC officials address rising populations for rarities: The heads of PCGS and NGC traded words in an unusual public debate of sorts as they compete for market dominance.

