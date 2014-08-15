Rare $3 proof for NYC bank sells for $9,987.50 at auction

This rare $3 proof for the Knickerbocker Bank of the City of New York, graded Choice Uncirculated, sold for $9,987.50 in the Stack’s Bowers paper money Rarities Night auction Aug. 7, part of the official auctions conducted at the American Numismatic Association World Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 5 to 9.

The note, graded Choice Uncirculated by the auction firm, is considered to be the “highlight of the [Peter] Mayer Collection of proofs contained in this 2014 ANA sale,” according to the catalog description.

The large vignette in the center was custom designed for the bank and shows the High Bridge, later known as the Aqueduct Bridge, over the Harlem River connecting the Manhattan and Bronx boroughs. At right is an artist’s interpretation of “Father Knickerbocker.”

Knickerbocker is a nickname traced back to the early Dutch settlers of New Netherlands, later New York City.

This piece was once part of the John J. Ford Jr. Collection (where it was part of a partial sheet proof with $1, $2 and $3 notes).