Collector Tom Alisankus was surprised when the Proof 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame silver dollar he ordered from the U.S. Mint was accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder.

Of the U.S. Mint customers who place orders for the colorized Proof 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame silver dollar or colorized Proof 2020-S copper-nickel clad Basketball half dollar, a random 592 will receive a certificate of authenticity hand-numbered and signed by U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder.

The U.S. Mint announced Aug. 25, three days before the colorized coins were placed on sale, that a then-undetermined number of the coins would be accompanied by autographed certificates of authenticity.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White informed Coin World on Sept. 4 that 294 certificates for the silver dollars and 298 certificates for the clad half dollars were signed by Ryder.

The coins with signed certificates are being randomly hand-picked for shipping from the Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center, PSFWeb in Memphis, Tenn.

Coin World reader Tom Alisankus was surprised when the Proof Basketball silver dollar he ordered and received was accompanied by a COA numbered No. 142 and signed by Ryder. He originally had not intended to order the coin.

The sales launched Aug. 28 offered 75,000 of the dollars with colorized reverses and 75,000 of the colorized half dollars.

Both denominations have a common reverse design, but with different elements colorized by the pad printing technology executed by LulaRose, a division of The Clancy Group Corp. in Winchester, Massachusetts.

The colorized silver dollar is offered at $95 per coin and the colorized half dollar at $55 each.

Through Sept. 9, the Mint has recorded sales of 20,863 of the colorized Proof Basketball silver dollar and 25,437 of the colorized copper-nickel clad half dollar.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter