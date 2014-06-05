Raleigh Coin Club putting on its 41st Raleigh Money Expo in July
- Published: Jun 5, 2014, 1 PM
In North Carolina, the Raleigh Coin Club's 2014 Raleigh Money Expo will take place July 18 to 20 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Exposition Center and feature 150 dealer tables offering a wide selection of U.S. and world coins and paper currency, and a large variety of tokens, medals, collecting supplies, and new and collectible books.
It is the 41st year the expo has been conducted by the Raleigh Coin Club.
“We believe the Raleigh Money Expo is the premier numismatic event in the Carolinas,” bourse chair Paul Landsberg said. “We offer an outstanding selection of dealers for collectors of all levels, and provide wonderful educational opportunities for attendees through our seminars, exhibits and special attractions. Add in our activities for young collectors and the Expo becomes a show that offers something for everyone.”
The expo will feature several special attractions for attendees. North Carolina’s historic Reed Gold Mine, the site of the first documented gold find in the United States, will be on hand with its “Panning for Gold” interactive exhibit. Show attendees will have the opportunity to test their panning skills and take home a souvenir of genuine North Carolina gold.
The Bechtler House Museum will be in attendance with informative displays about America’s first gold rush, the private gold coinage of the Bechtlers, and the historic North Carolina Gold Trail.
ANACS, a coin grading and authentication service, will be on hand to accept grading submissions.
The show will feature a full schedule of educational talks on Friday and Saturday, with a “Civil War Sesquicentennial” theme for Saturday afternoon.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday
- 1 p.m. — The Bechtler House Museum and the North Carolina Gold Trail — Michelle McConnell Yelton, director of Rutherford County Tourism Asset Foundation
- 2 p.m. — The Effect of North Carolina’s Gold Mining on the Economy and Politics of the State — Aaron Kepley, Historic Interpreter III at Reed Gold Mine
- 3 p.m. — TBD
Saturday
- 11 a.m. — Union and Confederate Battle Flags — George Laws
- 1 p.m. — The Civil War Sesquicentennial in North Carolina — Keith Hardison, director of North Carolina Historic Sites
- 2 p.m. — An Introduction to Civil War Emergency Money — Dave Provost
- 3 p.m. — North Carolina Civil War Currency Issues — David Boitnott
The theme for this year’s “Kid’s Zone” is “Fun at the Carnival” and will feature a variety of games and activities for the children. Young Collectors can have fun while learning about coins and be rewarded for their efforts with great coin prizes. Free coins and stamps will be given to all kids attending the show. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the “Kids Zone” at the show to take part in the fun. All activities in the “Kids Zone” are free of charge.
The expo’s “Educational Exhibits” area will offer a broad range of coin and stamp displays prepared by members of the RCC and other local clubs. Exhibits featuring U.S. and world coins, Colonial and 1800s obsolete paper money, tokens and medals, and stamps are all planned. The RCC website has an up-to-date list of planned exhibits.
To benefit the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, the Raleigh Coin Club will be sponsoring a food drive at the expo. Attendees bringing nonperishable food items to the show will receive tickets for chances to win a prize donated by a local merchant. One ticket will be given for each food item donated. The RCC website has the current list of sponsors and their donated prizes.
The show is free and open to the public. Fairgrounds parking is also free. Food and beverages will be available from an on-site concessionaire.
Dealers interested in obtaining bourse information should contact Paul Landsberg via Paul_Landsberg@yahoo.com or 919-247-1982.
Collectors seeking more information about the show, including show schedule updates, should visit Raleigh Coin Club’s website.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes