Raleigh Coin Club putting on its 41st Raleigh Money Expo in July

In North Carolina, the Raleigh Coin Club's 2014 Raleigh Money Expo will take place July 18 to 20 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Exposition Center and feature 150 dealer tables offering a wide selection of U.S. and world coins and paper currency, and a large variety of tokens, medals, collecting supplies, and new and collectible books.



It is the 41st year the expo has been conducted by the Raleigh Coin Club.



“We believe the Raleigh Money Expo is the premier numismatic event in the Carolinas,” bourse chair Paul Landsberg said. “We offer an outstanding selection of dealers for collectors of all levels, and provide wonderful educational opportunities for attendees through our seminars, exhibits and special attractions. Add in our activities for young collectors and the Expo becomes a show that offers something for everyone.”



The expo will feature several special attractions for attendees. North Carolina’s historic Reed Gold Mine, the site of the first documented gold find in the United States, will be on hand with its “Panning for Gold” interactive exhibit. Show attendees will have the opportunity to test their panning skills and take home a souvenir of genuine North Carolina gold.



The Bechtler House Museum will be in attendance with informative displays about America’s first gold rush, the private gold coinage of the Bechtlers, and the historic North Carolina Gold Trail.



ANACS, a coin grading and authentication service, will be on hand to accept grading submissions.



The show will feature a full schedule of educational talks on Friday and Saturday, with a “Civil War Sesquicentennial” theme for Saturday afternoon.



The schedule is as follows:



Friday

1 p.m. — The Bechtler House Museum and the North Carolina Gold Trail — Michelle McConnell Yelton, director of Rutherford County Tourism Asset Foundation

Michelle McConnell Yelton, director of Rutherford County Tourism Asset Foundation 2 p.m. — The Effect of North Carolina’s Gold Mining on the Economy and Politics of the State — Aaron Kepley, Historic Interpreter III at Reed Gold Mine

Aaron Kepley, Historic Interpreter III at Reed Gold Mine 3 p.m. — TBD



Saturday

11 a.m. — Union and Confederate Battle Flags — George Laws

George Laws 1 p.m. — The Civil War Sesquicentennial in North Carolina — Keith Hardison, director of North Carolina Historic Sites

Keith Hardison, director of North Carolina Historic Sites 2 p.m. — An Introduction to Civil War Emergency Money — Dave Provost

— Dave Provost 3 p.m. — North Carolina Civil War Currency Issues — David Boitnott