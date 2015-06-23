Raleigh Coin Club holding 42nd Raleigh Money Expo June 26-28

The following is a release from the Raleigh Coin Club:

The 2015 Raleigh Money Expo, presented by the Raleigh Coin Club (Raleigh, NC), will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 26-28, in the Exposition Center at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. It is the largest money show in the Carolina and each year draws collectors from throughout the Southeast and beyond.

The show’s bourse will feature over 160 dealer tables offering a full range of U.S. and world coins and currency, along with a large variety of tokens, medals, collecting supplies and new and collectible books. A special section devoted to U.S. and world stamps, covers and postal stationery will also be featured. The show will also include a “Club Zone” that will feature representatives from local clubs as well as regional organizations such as the Barber Coin Collectors’ Society, the International Bank Note Society, the Liberty Seated Collectors Club and the Society of Paper Money Collectors.

“The Raleigh Coin Club has worked very hard to grow and enhance the Raleigh Money Expo and we believe it truly offers something for every level of collector,” stated Dave Provost, the show’s bourse chair. “We are fortunate to be supported by a diverse group of dealers from across the eastern US, and offer outstanding educational opportunities for attendees through our seminars, exhibits and special attractions. The show is much more than ‘just a bourse.’ And with our ever-expanding program for young collectors, the Expo becomes a great family event that can be enjoyed by all ages.”

The Expo will feature several special attractions for attendees. North Carolina’s historic Reed Gold Mine, the site of the first documented gold find in the United States, will be on hand with its “Panning for Gold” interactive exhibit. Show attendees will have the opportunity to test their panning skills and take home a souvenir of genuine North Carolina gold.

Also being presented is a special appearance of the “Art of North Carolina Money” exhibit first presented by the North Carolina Gallery at UNC-Chapel Hill. It’s a wonderful exploration of the vignettes and designs featured on North Carolina related paper money, coins and medals.

ANACS, the oldest coin grading service in the U.S., will be on site to accept grading submissions. ANACS will be offering special show pricing on submissions.

The show will feature a full schedule of educational talks on Friday and Saturday, with a theme of “Counterfeits and Copies: An Exploration of Un-official Coinage and Notes.” The schedule follows:

Friday

1 p.m. Barber and Liberty Seated Coinage Counterfeits

John Frost, President, Barber Coin Collector’s Society / Program Director, Liberty Seated Collectors Club

2 p.m. Sam Upham: Philadelphia Businessman and Plague on the Confederate South

Bob Schreiner, RCC Member

3 p.m. An Introduction to Barber and Liberty Seated Coinage

John Frost, President, Barber Coin Collector’s Society / Program Director, Liberty Seated Collectors Club

Saturday

11:30 a.m. Market Whimsy

Charles Morgan, Editor of CoinWeek.com and Hubert Walker, Assistant Editor of CoinWeek.com

1 p.m. Staying One Step Ahead of the Counterfeiter; a History of Anti-Counterfeiting Technology on Currency

Dustin Johnston, Director of Currency, Heritage Auctions

2 p.m. Classification of Counterfeits from a Scientific and Historic Perspective

Robert Gurney, Author, Counterfeit Portrait Eight-Reales: The Un-real Reales

3 p.m. Collecting Counterfeits: Three Case Studies

David Boitnott, Director, Raleigh Coin Club

The Expo will again feature a “Kid’s Zone Carnival” with games and activities for the kids. Young Collectors can have fun while learning about coins and be rewarded for their efforts with great coin prizes. Free coins and stamps will be given to all young collectors attending the show. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the “Kids Zone” at the show to take part in the fun. All activities in the “Kids Zone” are free of charge.

A diverse range of educational exhibits will be on display, including themes related to Charlotte gold, US commemoratives, international bank notes, obsolete US paper money, transportation tokens, Canadian coinage and stamps and the debut of a potentially unique stamp error. The RCC web site has an up-to-date list of planned exhibits.

The RCC will again be sponsoring a food drive at the Expo. This year’s beneficiary will be the Western Wake Crisis Ministry. The group runs a pantry service for local residents experiencing food insecurity. It also offers nutrition education, financial assistance and referral services. Expo attendees who bring non-perishable food items to the show will be entered into a daily drawing for prizes donated by local merchants.

The show is free and open to the general public, Fairgrounds parking is also free. Food and beverages will be available from an on-site concessionaire.

Collectors seeking more information about the show, including Show Schedule updates, should visit www.RaleighCoinClub.org.