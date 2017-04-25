Die gouges on modern U.S. coins, as on this 2004 Wisconsin, Extra Leaf Low quarter dollar, can attract collector attention.

The latest Coin World Weekly issue, dated May 8, 2017

Raised lines spark collector interest

Die gouges have filled a void for collectors who’re searching for that fascinating modern find. Scott Schechter’s Making Moderns column dives into higher-end gouge varieties and what makes collectors yearn for them.

“Among the greatest of this category, classic or modern, are the 2004-D Wisconsin quarter dollars with extra leaves appearing beneath the left leaf on the ear of corn, a central element of the coin’s design.”

A die’s end is not always the end

When coin dies reach the end of their tangible life, they don’t actually die, but they are canceled. Some die cancellation techniques can magnify other factors of the design. And coins struck with canceled dies present another area of interest. Mike Diamond, writing in his Collectors’ Clearinghouse column, has more.

“Striking a coin with canceled or defaced dies is clearly an international act, since even a bleary-eyed mint employee working the graveyard shift is unlikely to miss the carnage visible on the die face.”

Coming across these coins takes luck, so stay patient.

Chinese Comical Bogus $1

Some counterfeits in the rising Chinese rarity market are of extremely high quality. This 1927 Sun Yat-sen silver dollar isn’t in that category.

Michael Fahey highlights the poorly designed counterfeit in his latest Detecting Counterfeits column from our May 8 weekly issue.

“Among the things wrong with this fake are weight (the fake weighs 31.52 grams, versus 26.73 grams for the genuine one),” Fahey writes, adding that the comical nature of the recreation of the designs suggests that “given the rarity of the genuine coins, it is very likely that the fake dies were hand-cut by someone working from a photograph.”

Roll Gift Sparked a Hobby Flame

In this week’s Found In Rolls column, writer Bill O’Rourke dives into a roll of coins that changed his life as a 10-year-old.

The roll he received from one of his most beloved schoolteachers would springboard his love for coins and numismatics.

“For this numismatist, roll searching is more than collecting pieces of metal,” he says.

“This hobby is also about collecting as many great memories and goose bumps as I can.”

O’Rourke’s enthusiasm for the hobby never waivers.

