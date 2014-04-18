Quick sellout of Baseball coins stuns Hall of Fame officials

The 400,000 Proof and Uncirculated Baseball silver dollars sold out in less than two weeks from the start of commemorative coin sales.

Sufficient orders were received by the U.S. Mint to confirm a sellout of the gold Baseball $5 half eagle on March 31, four days after sales began.

Ken Meifert, vice president of sponsorship and development for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., said officials were confident they had a winner when they pursued commemorative coin legislation in 2011 to honor the Hall of Fame’s 75th anniversary.

What wasn’t entirely expected was the sellout of the 50,000 Proof and Uncirculated gold coins in less than three days after the noon Eastern Time sales launch March 27. U.S. Mint officials confirmed March 31 that enough orders were placed within the first 72 hours to exhaust the legislated sales limit.

The 400,000 Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars authorized were confirmed sold out April 9.

Now, Meifert said, Hall of Fame officials will concentrate their efforts toward reaching a sellout of the 750,000 Proof and Uncirculated Baseball copper-nickel clad dollars authorized under Public Law 112-152, which was signed into law by President Obama on Aug. 3, 2012.