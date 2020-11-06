Quarter dollar sets from three Mints is available

The United States Mint opened sales Oct. 20 for the 2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park three-coin quarter dollar set.

The set is being offered at $11.50 per set without product or household ordering limit.

The set comprises one Uncirculated Mint set finish 2020-P quarter dollar, from the Philadelphia Mint, one Uncirculated 2020-D quarter dollar from the Denver Mint, and one Proof 2020-S quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint.

According to the U.S. Mint narrative, the reverse design of the quarter dollars illustrates “a young girl completing the planting of a Norway spruce seedling near an established tree, continuing the life cycle of the forest. The child represents the conservationist, seeking to maintain a sustainable forest for future enjoyment and education.”

The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Donna Weaver, who is also a retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver.

The design was sculpted by Michael Gaudioso, who recently retired as a U.S. Mint medallic artist.

As of the Mint’s Oct. 25 sales report, the bureau has recorded sales of 11,102 sets.

The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park quarter dollar is the 54th of 56 coins to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The remaining two coins in the America the Beautiful series are the 2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter dollar and the 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar.

What comes next?

A second quarter dollar, not part of any series, will be released later in 2021. It will feature on the reverse a design celebrating George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Dec. 24–25, 1776, to attack British forces in what became the Battle of Trenton. A different design with the same theme appears on the 1999 New Jersey quarter dollar in the States quarter program.

The Washington Crossing the Delaware design is intended as a permanent replacement for the commemorative reverses of the America the Beautiful quarter dollars program. However, legislation approved by the House of Representatives and awaiting action in the Senate would authorize various circulating quarter dollar programs from 2022 to 2030 celebrating the accomplishments of women, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and youth sports.

Circulating quarter dollars honoring women would be issued from 2022 through 2025; circulating coins in multiple denominations, including the quarter, would be released in 2026 celebrating the U.S. semiquincentennial; and the circulating quarter dollars from 2027 through 2030 would celebrate youth sports.

The legislation, H.R. 1923, was received in the Senate on Sept. 23 and read twice, and referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. No other action has been taken on the bill and the Senate is in recess until after the election.

