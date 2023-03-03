Quarter dollar Proof set sales to begin on March 21

The Proof 2023-S American Women Quarters set will be available for public sale March 21.

The five-coin 2023-S American Women Quarters Proof set will go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time March 21.

The release date is six days before the inaugural circulation distribution of Edith Kanaka’ole quarter dollars.

The Proof quarter dollar sets are offered at $23 per set with an opening household order limit of five sets.

Represented on the reverses of the five American Women quarter dollars are:

➤ Bessie Coleman, African-American aviator.

➤ Edith Kanaka’ole, indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, dancer, teacher, and entertainer.

➤ Eleanor Roosevelt, former first lady.

➤ Jovita Idar, Mexican American journalist, suffragist and civil rights activist.

➤ Maria Tallchief, nation’s first Native American prima ballerina.

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Each of the coins in the set is composed of two outer layers of 75% copper and 25% nickel bonded to a core of pure copper. The overall composition is 91.67% copper and 8.3% nickel.

The quarter dollars, minted with a reeded edge, are 24.26 millimeters in diameter and weigh 5.67 grams.

The Proof coins’ frosted devices contrast against mirrored fields and are struck at the San Francisco Mint; they will bear the facility’s S Mint mark positioned directly below the date on the common obverse, which features the Laura Gardin Fraser portrait of George Washington facing right.

Release dates

The Coleman quarter dollar was released Jan. 3. Release dates for the four remaining 2023 American Women quarter dollars are: March 27, Edith Kanaka’ole; June 5, Eleanor Roosevelt; Aug. 14, Jovita Idar; and Oct. 23 Maria Tallchief.

The five 2023 American Women quarter dollars will also be offered as numismatic products throughout the calendar year in different finishes and in different packaging options from production at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints. Among the products are 2023 quarter dollars to be offered with a circulation-quality finish as numismatic products above face value at intervals throughout the calendar year.

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